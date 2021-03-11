Soon, MoUs of 18 works worth Rs 688 crore for Karnal Smart City

Soon, MoUs of 18 works worth Rs 688 crore for Karnal Smart City

Two elevators will be constructed at the railway station under the Smart City project in Karnal. Tribune photo: Sayeed Ahmed

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 23

The Smart City project is all set to gain pace as the Haryana Urban Local Bodies Department has given permission to Karnal Smart City Ltd, a company looking after the Karnal Smart City project, to sign MoUs with different government departments for the development of 18 projects worth Rs 688 crore.

To be completed by June 2023

We have received the approval for signing MoUs with different departments. We are in touch with these departments, so that the projects under the Smart City are completed. These 18 development works are scheduled to be completed by June 2023. Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner-cum-CEO of KSCL

Earlier, The KSCL had started tendering process of these projects, but construction agencies did not show enthusiasm, after which the board of directors of the KSCL had decided on March 31 to rope in government departments for the construction of the projects. The KSCL will sign MoUs with these departments, which will further float tenders and the KSCL will transfer funds to the departments. “We have received the approval for signing MoUs with different departments. We are in touch with these departments, so that the projects under the Smart City will be completed,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner who is also the CEO of the KSCL. These 18 development works are scheduled to be completed by June 2023, the CEO added.

An international cricket stadium at a cost of Rs 303.30 crore will be constructed under the Smart City project. The HSVP will also construct two elevated flyovers — one on the Railway Road and second between the Committee Chowk and Old Bus Stand. The Haryana Police Housing Corporation will construct a building for the Women and Child Welfare Department at the cost of Rs 94.21 crore, he said. DC Yadav said the Public Health Department would establish supervisory control and data acquisition-based smart water supply solution at a cost of Rs 38.50 crore, while the HSVP will work on face-lifting and sports facilities at Karna Stadium and an indoor sports complex in Nyaypuri at the cost Rs 19.56 crore, he added. The Karnal Municipal Corporation will lay Internet lines in the city for its integrated command and control centre (ICCC) and a sum of Rs 17.50 crore will be spent on it. The PWD (B&R) will construct a modern record room in Sector12 at the cost of Rs 4.84 crore. The KMC will beautify the green belts of Sectors 4,5, and 13 along with redevelopment of Sector 7 market. Two elevators and four escalators will be constructed by the Railways Delhi Division.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu visits Rajindra hospital for check-up amid concerns about his diet

2
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

3
Entertainment

Karma is a b***h: Payal Rohatgi mocks at Kangana Ranaut as 'Dhaakad' records low opening

4
Punjab

AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh gets 3-year rigorous imprisonment in assault case, granted bail

5
Punjab

Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flight chaos; temperature falls by 11 degrees

6
Chandigarh

CM Bhagwant Mann for more direct international flights from Chandigarh

7
Chandigarh

Range Rover mishap in Ambala: Girl sent to judicial custody

8
Punjab

Punjab government shifts 28 police officers, including ADGP Naresh Kumar

9
Chandigarh

Parking row turns ugly, MC worker murdered at Mani Majra

10
Punjab

7 IAS, 34 PCS officers transferred in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies
Jalandhar

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Expect light rain for two days
Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice
Haryana

Karnal institute scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice

Tourism industry stakeholders design city tour
Himachal

Tourism industry stakeholders design Shimla city tour

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose
Himachal

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose in Himachal

Watch: Exhausted ‘pandit ji’ asks couple to run during pheras as it is already 3am
Trending

Watch: Exhausted 'pandit ji' asks couple to run during pheras as it is already 3am

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Top News

PM Modi joins launch of 13-nation pact for economic resilience in Indo-Pacific

PM Modi joins launch of 13-nation pact for economic resilience in Indo-Pacific

India committed to working for an inclusive & flexible IPEF,...

Will carry on with radical reforms: India at Davos

Will carry on with radical reforms: India at Davos

Modi-led Inter-State Council reconstituted

Modi-led Inter-State Council reconstituted

PM to lead International Yoga Day celebrations

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hints at another interest rate hike

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hints at another interest rate hike

Prolonged heatwave may hit growth: Moody’s

Varanasi court to decide on pleas today

Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court to decide on pleas today

Cities

View All

Need to replace old, worn-out equipment in hospitals

Need to replace old, worn-out equipment in Amritsar hospitals

Assistant professors, librarians' front takes out protest march in Amritsar

Hit-and-run: Three killed in separate road mishaps in Amritsar

SGPC commemorates martyrs of Gurdwara Sri Paonta Sahib saka

Lockdown: Ek Prem Kahani staged at Punjab Natshala

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

Rain cools Chandigarh, mercury plummets

Mohali areas go without power

Consider Panjab University's conversion into Central varsity: HC

Chandigarh cops nab vehicle thief, recover four two-wheelers

Vinai Kumar Saxena new Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Vinai Kumar Saxena new Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Khadi Commission head Vinai Kumar Saxena is new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

Eyeing greener pastures abroad, Punjab youth falling prey to scams by travel agents

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Car falls off Rama Mandi flyover in Jalandhar, one dies, 4 injured

19-yr-old youth, brother-in-law drown in Beas in Hoshiarpur village

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

Simarjeet Bains case: HC directs Punjab to file ‘specific affidavit’

Ludhiana tourist drowns in Yamuna at Paonta Sahib

Two test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Deadline approaching, work on international airport at Halwara expedited

Navjot Sidhu having boiled vegetables from jail canteen, raises health concern of wheat allergy

Navjot Sidhu visits Rajindra hospital for check-up amid concerns about his diet

Woman employee of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala, killed

UGC scholarship scam: Punjabi University may consider probe by central agency

Midwifery training institute in Patiala to stem C-sections