Soon, MoUs of 18 works worth Rs 688 crore for Karnal Smart City

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 23

The Smart City project is all set to gain pace as the Haryana Urban Local Bodies Department has given permission to Karnal Smart City Ltd, a company looking after the Karnal Smart City project, to sign MoUs with different government departments for the development of 18 projects worth Rs 688 crore.

To be completed by June 2023 We have received the approval for signing MoUs with different departments. We are in touch with these departments, so that the projects under the Smart City are completed. These 18 development works are scheduled to be completed by June 2023. Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner-cum-CEO of KSCL

Earlier, The KSCL had started tendering process of these projects, but construction agencies did not show enthusiasm, after which the board of directors of the KSCL had decided on March 31 to rope in government departments for the construction of the projects. The KSCL will sign MoUs with these departments, which will further float tenders and the KSCL will transfer funds to the departments. “We have received the approval for signing MoUs with different departments. We are in touch with these departments, so that the projects under the Smart City will be completed,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner who is also the CEO of the KSCL. These 18 development works are scheduled to be completed by June 2023, the CEO added.

An international cricket stadium at a cost of Rs 303.30 crore will be constructed under the Smart City project. The HSVP will also construct two elevated flyovers — one on the Railway Road and second between the Committee Chowk and Old Bus Stand. The Haryana Police Housing Corporation will construct a building for the Women and Child Welfare Department at the cost of Rs 94.21 crore, he said. DC Yadav said the Public Health Department would establish supervisory control and data acquisition-based smart water supply solution at a cost of Rs 38.50 crore, while the HSVP will work on face-lifting and sports facilities at Karna Stadium and an indoor sports complex in Nyaypuri at the cost Rs 19.56 crore, he added. The Karnal Municipal Corporation will lay Internet lines in the city for its integrated command and control centre (ICCC) and a sum of Rs 17.50 crore will be spent on it. The PWD (B&R) will construct a modern record room in Sector12 at the cost of Rs 4.84 crore. The KMC will beautify the green belts of Sectors 4,5, and 13 along with redevelopment of Sector 7 market. Two elevators and four escalators will be constructed by the Railways Delhi Division.