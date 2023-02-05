‘Soon, PGIMS to research on rising cancer cases’

Ambala, February 4
Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said the PGIMS, Rohtak, would be tasked to carry out research on the rising cancer cases in the state, for which a committee would be constituted soon.
Speaking to mediapersons Vij said, “Cancer cases are increasing rapidly and to provide timely treatment to the patients, a centre has been built in Ambala Cantonment where 125 successful surgeries have been performed so far. But there should be research on rising cancer too.”
Committee to be constituted: Vij
A cancer centre has been built in Ambala Cantt, wherein 125 successful surgeries have been performed so far. But, there should be research on rising cancer too. A panel will be formed and the PGIMS will be tasked to carry out the research. —Anil Vij, Health Minister
A day after announcing that ayurveda will be a part of the MBBS curriculum in Haryana, he said, “A committee has been formed to find out all possibilities and modalities. Everything will be done after consulting all stakeholders and permission from the National Medical Commission. Every medical discipline has its importance. The ultimate objective should be to provide relief to patients.”
Vij, who was holding his Janta Darbar at the PWD rest house, said he had sought a report on the cases related to cruelty against women across the state, their pendency and the reason behind it. He said “I will hold a meeting with the officials in this regard and after this, I will seek a report on the rape cases too as these remain pending for months.”
He further said a report was sought from the SPs regarding the complaints marked by him and he came to know that those were merely marked to the DSPs.
