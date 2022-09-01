SOPs prepared to prevent illegal mining in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 31

Taking yet another step towards tightening the noose around illegal miners, Haryana has prepared Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to prevent illegal mining and to strictly deal with the cases related to it.

The said SOPs prepared by the Department of Mines and Geology aims to guide all stakeholders working with the state government to prevent illegal mining and to deal strictly in cases related to it in Haryana.

This information was shared during the review meeting regarding illegal mining held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal with all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police held through video conferencing here today.

The Chief Secretary was apprised that the SOPs are broadly divided into four categories as per the provisions of the State Rules, 2012.

