SP in contempt loop for not producing 'detainee'

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, June 8

The Nuh SP has landed himself in a contempt loop for not producing an alleged detainee before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Directed to show-cause why proceedings under the Contempt of Courts Act should not be initiated against him, Varun Singla has tendered his unconditional apology for non-compliance of HC’s June 1 order.

Singla also produced her before the Bench. Taking a note of the developments, Justice Sandeep Moudgil has kept in abeyance till further orders Singla’s personal presence, while deferring the hearing on the show-cause notice.

He directed Singla to get her “medically examined by way of ossification test to determine her age”. Directions were also issued to verify the Aadhaar card appended with the petition reflecting her date of birth as January 1, 2003. The direction came after Justice Moudgil noticed that her date of birth was August 10, 2006, in the school record.

Expressing disappointment while taking up the habeas corpus petition filed by the alleged detainee’s husband, Justice Moudgil on a previous date of hearing had directed the officer to appear before the Bench, while furnishing reply to the notice.

Referring to the initial order passed by the HC, Justice Moudgil observed its perusal made it crystal clear that respondent-SP was directed to produce the detainee in the HC on June 5. He further observed: “However, a photocopy of an FIR registered on April 28 at Bagad Tiraya police station in Alwar district has been produced.” He then said the state counsel made an attempt to press upon the court that the detainee was a minor. Her date of birth was recorded as August 10, 2006, in the primary school and the middle standard board certificate.

Justice Moudgil said there was a clear violation of the categorical direction to produce the detainee in the court and it was unacceptable “by any stretch of submissions made at the behest of the state.”