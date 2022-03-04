SP suspends two cops, orders inquiry against SHO

Hisar, March 3
Hisar Superintendent of Police (SP) Lokendra Singh has suspended Sub-Inspector Satbir Singh and Head Constable Vikrant posted at the Hisar Sadar police station and also issued orders for departmental inquiry against SHO Inspector Kaptan Singh after finding irregularities in investigation of a case registered under the Copyright Act.
The police spokesperson said the police had registered a case on the complaint of a TV company on February 24. During investigation, the police took away four LEDs from a shop in Hisar. But the police officials returned only two LEDs to the company.
The spokesperson informed that during investigation, it came to light that the police had recovered four LEDs. The SP taking action under the policy of zero tolerance against corruption, suspended the two cops in the case on the charges of not discharging their duties properly and tarnishing the image of the police and also started departmental inquiry against the SHO who was found negligent while holding a responsible post. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine on fire after Russian shelling
The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine's power ...
Russia, Ukraine agree on safe corridors for evacuating civilians
Moscow promises help as India scales up evacuation | 3,000 I...
US stance on Russia's security interests hypocritical: Bernie Sanders
'For last 200 years, US operated under Monroe Doctrine which...
Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis: PM Modi at Quad meet
Focus on boosting stability, prosperity, peace in Indo-Pacif...
Of 900 pupils from state, 62 back home from Ukraine so far: Punjab Govt
150-200 more in transit, may return today, says nodal office...