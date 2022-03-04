SP suspends two cops, orders inquiry against SHO

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 3

Hisar Superintendent of Police (SP) Lokendra Singh has suspended Sub-Inspector Satbir Singh and Head Constable Vikrant posted at the Hisar Sadar police station and also issued orders for departmental inquiry against SHO Inspector Kaptan Singh after finding irregularities in investigation of a case registered under the Copyright Act.

The police spokesperson said the police had registered a case on the complaint of a TV company on February 24. During investigation, the police took away four LEDs from a shop in Hisar. But the police officials returned only two LEDs to the company.

The spokesperson informed that during investigation, it came to light that the police had recovered four LEDs. The SP taking action under the policy of zero tolerance against corruption, suspended the two cops in the case on the charges of not discharging their duties properly and tarnishing the image of the police and also started departmental inquiry against the SHO who was found negligent while holding a responsible post.