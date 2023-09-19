Spanish firm to design Aravalli Safari project

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 18

While locals and environmentalists continue to demand the withdrawal of Aravalli Safari project, the state government has got a Spanish company on board to design the 10,000-acre zoo safari.

The company, Tagbin, will be finalising the design and submitting it to the state government in the next three months. The design will then be evaluated by the state government, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Central Zoo Authority for its feasibility and eco stability. The company was finalised at the state’s high-power works purchase committee meeting last week. The firm had designed the Sharjah Safari Park too.

“Tagbin, in association with The Logical Zoo that specialises in design and consultancy for zoos and aquariums, will be developing the design for the Aravalli zoo safari. We are working on safari to ensure that we get the best animal facility in the world. After the approval of the design plan, work on the first phase will start. It will be the most unique animal safari facility in the world and help in wildlife conservation. The animals will have their own habitat,” said Haryana Principal Secretary (Archaeology and Museums) MD Sinha.

The zoo safari, if built according to the plan, will be the biggest such project in the world. It will be developed in three phases. The Phase 1 will be completed in two years. It will have fenced off zones, including large enclosures for big cats and other zones for amphibians and herbivores. There will be a bird park and nature trails for trekkers too.

