Spat between ex-MLA, SHO goes viral

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, January 9

SP Nitish Agarwal has directed the Special Staff of the Kanina police station here to probe into the allegation of corruption levelled in an audio recording against an SHO in connection with a seizure in an illicit liquor case on January 5.

Heated exchange of words between the SHO and a former MLA of the district are heard in the recording that went viral on social media today.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mahendragarh