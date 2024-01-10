Spat between ex-MLA, SHO goes viral

Mahendragarh, January 9
SP Nitish Agarwal has directed the Special Staff of the Kanina police station here to probe into the allegation of corruption levelled in an audio recording against an SHO in connection with a seizure in an illicit liquor case on January 5.
Heated exchange of words between the SHO and a former MLA of the district are heard in the recording that went viral on social media today.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Muizzu turns to China for tourists, faces ire at home
India our 911 call, says former Maldivian defence minister
Historic first: Non-Muslim Indian team visits Medina
Smriti, another delegate tour holy city without hijab
Plastic bottle can have 3.7L toxic particles
Nanoplastics in bottles pose a health risk, says US study