Speaker accepts Ranjit Singh’s resignation

Chandigarh, April 30

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today accepted Energy Minister Ranjit Singh’s resignation from the Rania Assembly seat.

The resignation is deemed to have been accepted since March 24, the day it was submitted. Ranjit had won the seat as an Independent candidate. He has recently joined the BJP and is the saffron party’s candidate for the Hisar Lok Sabha seat.

Under the Anti-Defection Law, an Independent MLA, if joins a political party, has to give up his seat. The House has been reduced to 88 MLAs after former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Ranjit Singh resigned. Khattar has also been contesting from the Karnal seat as aBJP candidate.

“We need to verify the signatures on the resignation. We need to verify that the resignation is voluntary and genuine,” said Gupta.

On Ranjit Singh’s continuation as a minister, the Speaker said he could continue in the Cabinet for six months as per the rules. He added that the information about seat vacancy would be sent to the Election Commission of India.

