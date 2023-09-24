Speaker calls for FIR against state Congress chief

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 23

Haryana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today condemned the statement of Congress state president Udai Bhan and demanded his arrest. He used objectionable words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Gupta said Congress leaders neither knew the dignity of constitutional posts nor the dignity of language. He said the Congress and its leaders had now become irrelevant among the people so they were now resorting to cheap politics to remain in the news.

Furthermore, Gupta said Bhan had used objectionable words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. “This has hurt the sentiments of the people of the state and country. For this, a case should be registered against him and he should be arrested.Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should also apologise for this.”

Gupta said PM Modi and Khattar had dedicated everything for the society, while living the life of an ascetic. “It is the result of the PM’s big vision that he has emerged as a global leader.”

#Congress #Gian Chand Gupta #Manohar Lal Khattar #Narendra Modi