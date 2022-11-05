Speaker completes three years in office

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 4

As Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta completed three years in office. The punishment of officials who offended MLAs and the establishment of e-Vidhan Sabha resulting in the saving of Rs 5-6 crore per year, have been the highlights of his tenure.

Holding a press conference today, he said their Vidhan Sabha was the fourth one in the country to have gone online. "For this, we provided laptops, tabs, and training to the MLAs," he said.

Besides asking questions during sessions of the Haryana Legislative Assembly, the MLAs can raise three queries per month. "For the first time in the history, an opposition MLA Varun Chaudhary was made the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee," said Gupta.