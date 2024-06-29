Speaker discusses poll outcome with Modi

Panchkula, June 28
Haryana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta met PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi today. The PM and Panchkula MLA Gupta had a discussion on a variety of subjects, including the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and the upcoming Assembly poll.
Gupta said he had gone to New Delhi on the invitation of the PM. “There was a discussion on the Lok Sabha election results in Haryana’s context. He enquired about the well-being of people of the state and about legislative work.”
Gupta also shared information about development works being carried out in Haryana with the Prime Minister.
The two discussed the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Roof collapses at Delhi airport after heavy rain; 1 dead, 6 hurt
Govt orders probe | Over 100 flights cancelled | All airport...
Congress slams Centre over Delhi airport roof collapse
Party blames it on corruption, criminal negligence
Terminal 1 at Delhi airport shut, traffic diverted to T 2&3
24x7 war room to be set up under supervision of Civil Aviati...
Delhi faces rain fury, records highest downpour in 88 years
Deluge claims 4 lives in Delhi
Ready for discussion on NEET: Minister after Opposition stalls Lok Sabha
Not allowed to speak, govt avoiding key issue: Rahul