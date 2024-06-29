Speaker discusses poll outcome with Modi

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 28

Haryana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta met PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi today. The PM and Panchkula MLA Gupta had a discussion on a variety of subjects, including the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and the upcoming Assembly poll.

Gupta said he had gone to New Delhi on the invitation of the PM. “There was a discussion on the Lok Sabha election results in Haryana’s context. He enquired about the well-being of people of the state and about legislative work.”

Gupta also shared information about development works being carried out in Haryana with the Prime Minister.

The two discussed the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

