 Speaker expunges minister's remarks on Nehru, Gandhis

ASSEMBLY IN session

Speaker expunges minister's remarks on Nehru, Gandhis

Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta criticises ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

Speaker expunges minister's remarks on Nehru, Gandhis

CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on their way to attend the winter session in Chandigarh. Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, December 27

While replying to a calling attention motion on mistakes in property IDs across the state, Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Minister Kamal Gupta veered off his speech and concluded it by criticising “Bharat Jodo Yatra”.

Property ID made in someone else’s name

Mistakes such as built-up areas shown as open plots and wrong measurements are common in the survey. My own property ID is made in someone else’s name. — Jagbir Malik, Congress MLA

He made allegations against Rahul Gandhi, late PMs, Rajiv Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, and didn’t even spare Moti Lal Nehru. Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress MLAs stood up and started protesting at this. BJP MLAs responded while raising “Bharat Mata ki Jai” slogans. Speaker Gian Chand Gupta then intervened in the matter and directed to expunge the minister’s remarks. However, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said the facts were always brought for the information of the House. Earlier, Congress chief whip BB Batra said the property survey had not been done properly and there was no physical verification of properties. “Wrong data has been collected by the government. There are complaints by the public at large. People are being harassed. It is breeding corruption. The system is causing failure. Property is a constitutional right. If there is a problem with property ID, one cannot even sell it…You can’t deprive people of their rights” he said.

Minister Kamal Gupta said 42.76 lakh property IDs had been generated across the state and made live on the no dues certificate (NDC) portal. “Since November till December 21, a total of 2.22 lakh objections have been received on the NDC portal, out of which 1.22 lakh have been approved and 66,368 have been rejected after examining them. As per the report dated December 21, 33,091, objections are still pending to be disposed of, out of which 31,544 objections are pending at the MC level and 1,547 objections are pending with citizens for providing details or documents,” he said.

M/s Yashi Consulting Services Pvt Ltd conducted the survey at a tentative cost of Rs 77.12 crore under Phase-I. The government has dropped the plan for going for Phase-II and Phase-III of the survey.

Congress MLA Varun Chaudhary said first public money was spent for carrying out the survey and now the public was blamed for mistakes in the survey. He questioned why a single firm was chosen for the entire state and claimed that the state collected the least property tax in the country.

