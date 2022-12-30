Speaker to consult AG over discussing sub judice matters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 29

Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said on Thursday that he would discuss with Advocate General (AG) and Legal Remembrancer (LR) the issue of holding discussion on sub judice matters during the session. “If required, amendments will be effected in rules,” he said.

As regards missing liquor boxes, he said, “Earlier, we didn’t allow discussion on the MBBS bond policy as the matter was sub judice. The calling attention motion on missing liquor from Sonepat godowns was admitted and even a reply was circulated among the MLAs. The government then informed us that the matter is sub judice. Had our intentions been otherwise, we wouldn’t have listed that.”

Regarding a mistake in CM’s reply to a question posed by INLD MLA Abhay Chautala, he said a two-member panel was looking into it.

He said the productivity during the Winter Session was 91.2 per cent, while paperless initiative helped reduce paper consumption by 98 per cent. The session went on for 16 hours and 25 minutes, where 16 Bills were passed.