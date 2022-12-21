Special awareness workshops to promote millet consumption in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 20

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister JP Dalal said on the proposal of the Government of India, the United Nations had declared the year 2023 as the International Year of Millet (IYOM) to promote its cultivation and consumption of nutri-cereals.

The minister said, “Moving forward in this direction, people and farmers in the state will be made aware about the nutritional importance of millets.”

During a press conference, Dalal said, “PM Narendra Modi has resolved to take this mission forward. In this direction, the state will work one step ahead. Mainly millet crop is grown in the form of coarse grain in Haryana.”

He said, “There are immense possibilities of generating livelihood from bajra/sorghum nutritious grains. It helps to reduce the effects of climate change through less carbon waste than wheat and rice.”

Dalal said, “Wide publicity will be made to promote International Millet Year 2023 and the nutritional importance of such crops be conveyed to masses. For this, a special scheme will be prepared by the Agriculture Department especially to organise workshops, seminars, fairs and training camps, so that these crops can be included in food habits of common people through the public distribution, mid- day meal and other state welfare schemes.”

On the occasion, Dr Khadar Vali, famous as Millet Man of India, said, “It is important to make people aware about the nutritional importance of millets.”

He further said, “Nutri-cereals cure many diseases. Containing a good amount of fibre, minerals and proteins, these crops are a powerhouse of nutrition that have the ability to nourish the body and heal diseases such as diabetes, blood sugar, hypertension, hyperthyroidism and other ailments.”

“Kodra, kangni, kutki, swank, hari kangni, jowar, bajra, ragi and cheena should be included in food,” he added.

#Agriculture