Special drive launched by Haryana Government to obtain road worthiness certificate for school buses

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, April 15

In the wake of the fatal accident involving a school bus, the Haryana Government today unveiled a special inspection drive for the school buses to obtain fitness certificate.

“It has been decided by the state government to provide special facility for school buses, which do not possess valid fitness certificate,” a communication from Vijay Kumar Joshi, Motor Vehicle Officer from the Office of the Transport Commissioner, to District Transport Officer-cum-Secretaries of the Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs), said here.

To be held on Saturdays and Sundays The DTO have been asked to intimate schools to get fitness certificate for the school buses

The special drive will be held on holidays, Saturdays and Sundays

Fitness certificate or ‘road worthiness’ must for the running of school buses

School buses without the fitiness certificate will not be allowed on the roads

The fitness test for the school buses registered in Haryana would be conducted by a Board of Inspection of the district concerned. To avoid inconvenience to the school-going children, the inspection drive would be held on holidays in the respective district headquarters. According to the schedule prepared by the department, the fitness test would be held on upcoming holidays on April 17, 20, 21, 27 and 28. The special facility will be available in addition to the normal passing of the vehicles on the normal working days.

The DTOs were directed to ensure that prior intimation was given to the schools functional in their jurisdiction to get the fitness certificate for the schools buses not possessing these certificates.

An official said the fitness certificate of ‘road worthiness’ was a must for the running of the school buses. The school buses not possessing the fitness certificate will not be allowed on the roads, the official added.

