Special fortnightly cleanliness drive begins in Yamunanagar, Jagadhri

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, September 15

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MC), today started a special fortnightly cleanliness drive.

During this period, the MC will hold competitions and awareness programmes on cleanliness in schools, colleges and other educational institutes. The fortnightly drive will continue till October 2.

According to information, in Zone II, Mayor Madan Chauhan and Deputy Mayor Rani Kalra launched the drive by giving a green signal to sanitation workers from outside the MC office in Yamunanagar.

However, in Zone I, Senior Deputy Mayor Praveen Sharma and Deputy Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Pal Yadav launched the drive from the Jagadhri bus stand.

Mayor Madan Chauhan said employees of the MC would clean every ward daily till October 2.

“Besides carrying out the sanitation work, our employees will also make people aware about cleanliness. Painting, speech, debate and other competitions will also be organised to create awareness about cleanliness in schools, colleges and other educational institutions,” said Mayor Madan Chauhan.

He said every person should include cleanliness in his/her daily routine and contribute to making the city beautiful and clean.

Senior Deputy Mayor Praveen Sharma said, “Our city should become clean and beautiful. For this, we are making efforts continuously and residents also need to contribute to this work.”

According to information, a team headed by Chief Sanitary Inspector (CSI) Harjeet Singh conducted a cleanliness drive from the Jagadhri bus stand to Rakshak Vihar barricade in the Zone I area of the MC.

Whereas, the other team headed by CSI Sunil Dutt conducted the drive from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk to the railway station in Zone II.

