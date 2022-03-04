Special girdawari on to assess damage from hailstorm: CM

Chandigarh, March 3
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the work of special girdawari for the rabi 2021-22 crop, damaged due to a recent hailstorm in some districts, had started on March 1.
He was responding to a question raised by MLA Balraj Kundu at the Vidhan Sabha here today. He apprised the House of the work of the general girdawari of rabi crops in the state done till February 28.
He said the crop damage caused due to the hailstrom across the state was reported on February 25-26, therefore a special girdawari was being done in March.
Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said for the improvement of the dilapidated road from Panchgaon village to Mohammadpur-Tauru under the Sohna Assembly seat, which falls under the provisions of the Central Government, if funds were not received from the Centre within 15 days, the state Government would repair the said road.
Chautala, in response to another question regarding building a road from Chamrori to Sili village under Radaur Assembly, said the contractor had failed to construct the road. A notice to terminate the agreement had been issued by the Executive Engineer of Yamunanagar. He said if the contractor did not give a satisfactory reply, a new tender would be issued in 30 days and the construction would be done in six months. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine on fire after Russian shelling
The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine's power ...
Russia, Ukraine agree on safe corridors for evacuating civilians
Moscow promises help as India scales up evacuation | 3,000 I...
US stance on Russia's security interests hypocritical: Bernie Sanders
'For last 200 years, US operated under Monroe Doctrine which...
Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis: PM Modi at Quad meet
Focus on boosting stability, prosperity, peace in Indo-Pacif...
Of 900 pupils from state, 62 back home from Ukraine so far: Punjab Govt
150-200 more in transit, may return today, says nodal office...