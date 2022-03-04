Special girdawari on to assess damage from hailstorm: CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 3

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the work of special girdawari for the rabi 2021-22 crop, damaged due to a recent hailstorm in some districts, had started on March 1.

He was responding to a question raised by MLA Balraj Kundu at the Vidhan Sabha here today. He apprised the House of the work of the general girdawari of rabi crops in the state done till February 28.

He said the crop damage caused due to the hailstrom across the state was reported on February 25-26, therefore a special girdawari was being done in March.

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said for the improvement of the dilapidated road from Panchgaon village to Mohammadpur-Tauru under the Sohna Assembly seat, which falls under the provisions of the Central Government, if funds were not received from the Centre within 15 days, the state Government would repair the said road.

Chautala, in response to another question regarding building a road from Chamrori to Sili village under Radaur Assembly, said the contractor had failed to construct the road. A notice to terminate the agreement had been issued by the Executive Engineer of Yamunanagar. He said if the contractor did not give a satisfactory reply, a new tender would be issued in 30 days and the construction would be done in six months. —