Special girdawari soon to assess crop loss in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 28

The state authorities have pulled up their socks to tackle the problem of waterlogging in agricultural fields, which has been causing heavy losses to farmers for several years.

The Haryana Government has prepared schemes involving a total expenditure of Rs 221 crore to siphon the water accumulated in the fields and reuse it.

State to bear 20% cost Farmers whose land is waterlogged need to register on the web portal. They will have to contribute 20 per cent of the cost involved in permanently solving the problem of waterlogging, while 80 per cent expenses will be borne by the state government. PK Das, Addl Chief Secy, Revenue and Disaster Mgmt

During a meeting with Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue and Disaster Management) PK Das, state BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar laid emphasis on the needs to conduct a special girdawari to assess losses caused to farmers due to waterlogging, siphon the accumulated rainwater, grant of compensation for the damage caused to the crops and find a permanent solution to the problem of waterlogging.

Das informed Dhankar that a target to end waterlogging on 1 lakh acres of agricultural land had been set for the current year.

Dhankar also urged Agriculture Minister JP Dalal to get a special girdawari conducted to assess the losses caused to farmers due to waterlogging in Rohtak and Jhajjar districts.

He said farmers of the Rohtak and Jhajjar districts had been facing the problem of waterlogging on large chunks of land and should be provided prompt and adequate compensation as per the provisions under the crop insurance scheme and the government’s policy on compensation for crop losses.

Hundreds of acres of agriculture land in Rohtak and nearby districts have been lying uncultivated for years due to waterlogging.

Wheat crop standing on thousands of acres of land in various villages of the area is submerged and getting damaged. Waterlogging has also damaged kharif crops sown by farmers prior to the sowing of rabi crops.

Meanwhile, former minister and Congress leader, Krishanmurti Hooda, has demanded that the state government should conduct special girdawari to assess the loss to wheat and mustard crops caused by waterlogging in several villages of the district.

“Farmers have suffered heavy loss due to waterlogging but the state government is not paying any heed towards it, forcing the farmers to make rounds of government offices. The Congress will not hesitate to launch an agitation if the farmers are not awarded adequate compensation soon,” Krishanmurti told mediapersons here today.