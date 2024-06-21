Karnal: Special Lok Adalat from July 29 to August 3

Karnal, June 20
District Legal Services Authority Secretary Savita Kumari said a special Lok Adalat will be organised under the supervision of District and Sessions Judge Chandrashekhar by District Legal Services Authority (DLSA). This special adalat will be organised by the Supreme Court from July 29 to August 3 for the cases pending in the Apex Court in which the government is also a party.
Savita urged people to get their cases resolved by participating in the Lok Adalat. She said, “Any person who has pending cases with the Supreme Court can contact the DLSA office.” She also said that free legal services could be availed for the settlement of these cases by people.
The objective of the Lok Adalat is to settle the cases related to labour disputes, cheque bounces, accident claims, compensation-related matters, family law cases, service-related cases, rent-related cases, educational matters, accident claims, imprisonment cases, consumer protection cases, transfer petitions, loan recovery cases, criminal miscellaneous cases and land dispute cases.
