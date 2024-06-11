Special Lok Adalat scheduled for Supreme Court cases from July 29

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 10

Chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority and District & Sessions Judge, Vani Gopal Sharma, on Monday said that a special Lok Adalat is scheduled to be held from July 29 to August 3. This special Lok Adalat will take place in the Supreme Court.

Vani Gopal Sharma said the special Lok Adalat is intended to address cases pending in the Supreme Court related to labour disputes, check bounce cases (Section 138 of the NI Act), accident claims, other compensation-related cases, family law cases, service-related cases, rent-related cases, educational cases, nutrition-related issues, imprisonment cases, consumer protection cases, transfer petitions (civil and criminal), debt recovery-related cases, criminal mixed cases, land dispute cases, among others.

The Secretary and Chief Judicial Magistrate of the District Legal Services Authority, Pravesh Singla, said that individuals with cases pending before the Supreme Court who wish to resolve them through settlement at this special Lok Adalat can contact the District Legal Services Authority office before July 28. They can reach out at 01666-247002, 95887-39002, or [email protected] for information related to the special Lok Adalat.

Additionally, information can be obtained from the State Legal Services Authority or the High Court Legal Services Committee through their respective websites or contact details provided.

#Sirsa #Supreme Court