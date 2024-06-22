Special needs kids awarded in Rohtak

Rohtak, June 21
State Institute for Rehabilitation Training and Research (SIRTAR), Rohtak, which provides educational as well as rehabilitation services to persons with special needs, to mainstream them in society, celebrated International Yoga day today.
Rohtak Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma was the chief guest on the occasion. He performed yoga asanas with the students and talked about how yoga was useful in keeping one healthy.
He urged people to spare time from their busy schedule daily to practice yoga for good health. Verma also felicitated the students of the institute on the occasion.
The SIRTAR has been established to develop trained man power in the field of disability and to undertake research in the field of mental retardation, cerebral palsy, autism and multiple disabilities.
