Special Olympics: Gurugram athletes win 5 medals

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, June 22

Gurugram's three special athletes created history by winning two gold medals, two silver and one bronze medal in different events at the ongoing Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany.

Two other players from Nuh and Ambala also have won four medals in the Berlin Olympic Games. A total 198 athletes have gone from across the country,

Madhav Madan, 15, won a gold medal in the 25-m breaststroke swimming event. He completed this competition in 18.26 seconds. Madhav also won a silver medal in freestyle 25-m swimming competition and will also take part in the swimming relay competition.

Neel Yadav, also from Gurugram, won a bronze medal in the 5-km cycling event in Berlin. Neel also won a gold medal in 2-km time trials race in cycling. Saraswati of Nuh won a gold medal in the 500-m roller skating event. Special athlete Anshu of Ambala also won a bronze medal in the 500-m roller skating event and a gold medal in 2x200 m relay race.

Rachna from Gurugram also won a silver medal in 4x25 m freestyle relay in swimming.

Three players create history