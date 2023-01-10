Special team to inspect 24-hour health services in Haryana: Anil Vij

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 9

Haryana Health and Family Welfare Minister Anil Vij today said that a detective team would be formed to inspect the 24-hour services provided by the Health Department.

“If there is any laxity on part of any officer or employee in these services, strictest action will be taken against him and no one will be spared in any case,” said Vij.

The minister connected with all civil surgeons of the state through video-conferencing and gave directions to them regarding infant mortality rate (IMR), maternal mortality rate (MMR) and improvement in sex ratio.

The Health Minister said if any officer or employee did not mark biometric attendance, he would be considered absent, adding that no physical attendance would be considered in the Health Department.

“I will personally inspect the hospitals. For this, seven days are given to all civil surgeons so that necessary improvements can be made in the hospitals and institutions coming under their respective areas.”

Vij said action should be taken against any officer and employee who does not work under the calendar prepared related to the MMR, IMR and sex ratio. He added that responsibility would be fixed for every death under the IMR and MMR and a negligent official would not be spared under any circumstances.

The data on the IMR, MMR and sex ratio had to be improved, therefore a dashboard would be developed so that information regarding each death could be obtained, the minister said.

Apart from this, for every such infant and maternal death, an audit would be conducted and its report would be shared daily at the headquarters. Vij told the civil surgeons that if any doctor or personnel demands any kind of gifts on the birth of a baby, strict corruption-related action would be initiated against such personnel and an FIR would also be registered against him,” he added.

