Special train to run from Gurugram to Haridwar

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 29

Keeping in the view the school holidays and the rush of passengers heading towards hill stations, the railways have decided to introduce a special summer train from Gurugram and Rewari to Haridwar from May 31 to June 14.

This train will be convenient for the residents of ‘Cyber City’ who wish to travel to the hill stations of Garhwal region in Uttarakhand via Haridwar.

The summer trains — 09425 and 09426 Sabarmati-Haridwar-Sabarmati — will run twice a week on Monday and Friday for two weeks. The journey will begin from Rewari at 11.20 am and from Gurugram at 12.22 pm on both the weekly trips. The return journey will begin from Haridwar at 9.44 pm and will reach Gurugram at 4.42 am and Rewari at 5.55 am.

This summer special train will offer AC, sleeper, and general class coaches to accommodate different travel preferences. According to a spokesperson of the railways, special fares have also been introduced at discounted rates for the travellers going on holidays.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Rewari