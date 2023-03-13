Special ward for H3N2 virus in Civil Hospital

Tribune News Service

Rewari, March 12

The district authorities have set up a separate ward with four beds in the Civil Hospital to treat the patients suffering from the H3N2 virus. However, no case of the influenza has so far come to the fore in the district.

Ashok Garg, Deputy Commissioner, said the health officials had been put on alert mode, while Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Deepak Verma had been appointed as nodal officer for the treatment of patients suffering from influenza.

“There is no need to panic as all necessary arrangements have been made for the treatment of the virus,” the DC added.