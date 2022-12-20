 Haryana: Specifying reasons, income & caste must for conversion : The Tribune India

Haryana: Specifying reasons, income & caste must for conversion

Haryana: Specifying reasons, income & caste must for conversion


Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, December 19

The Haryana Government has notified “Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Rules, 2022” under which a person who is intending to convert has to specify whether he belongs to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes, his occupation, income, address, and reasons for conversion in an application before District Magistrate (DM).

Rules notified

  • The ‘Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2022’, was passed in March this year
  • The rules have specified the details to be filled in by the person intending to convert in Form A
  • The person has to tell the duration for which he has been professing the religion that he or she has decided to renounce in Form A
  • Any marriage solemnised by concealment of religion shall be null and void
  • The priest organising the conversion has to specify caste or tribe of the persons intending to convert
  • Names, addresses of persons present there to be mentioned

The person has to tell the duration for which he has been professing the religion that he or she has decided to renounce in Form A, besides informing the date when he is intending to convert, say the rules, notified on December 15.

Under Section 9 of the “Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2022”, which was passed in March this year, a person has to give a declaration prior to his conversion that he or she is converting out of his or her own “free will and without any force, coercion, undue influence or allurement”. Now, the rules have specified the details to be filled in by the person intending to convert in Form A.

Similarly, the religious priest who is organising the conversion ceremony has to specify the caste or tribe of the persons intending to convert, besides their occupation, income and reasons for conversion in Form C, say the rules. He also has to specify the names and addresses of persons who are likely to attend the conversion ceremony.

After getting the application, the DM will put up the information of such notices at a conspicuous place or on the notice board of his office.

The DM then has to decide on objections received on these notices and can get conducted an inquiry by such officer or agency, as he may deem fit.

After that, he can either reject the conversion or issue a certificate validating it after recording reasons in writing. There is a provision for filing an appeal against the order of the DM before the Divisional Commissioner.

Any marriage solemnised by the concealment of the religion shall be null and void, says Section 5 of the Act. For declaring a marriage null and void, a petition has to be filed before a court under Section 6 of the Act. Now, rules say the court may order the respondent to pay the maintenance and expenses of the proceedings on the filing of an application by the petitioner.

The rules add that at the time of declaring the marriage as null and void, the court may order the respondent “to pay such gross sum or such monthly maintenance or periodical amount for a term not exceeding the life of the petitioner considering the respondent’s own income and other property, if any, the income and other property of the applicant, the conduct of the parties and other circumstances of the case”.

The minor child born out of such marriage also has the right to maintenance.

In case of the death of the respondent, the payment of the maintenance amount can be made by making a charge on his immovable property.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
FIFA 2022

Sikh man drove bus carrying Argentina team for FIFA World Cup Final; proved a lucky omen

2
Patiala

Vigilance Bureau raids properties owned by Amarinder’s ex-adviser BIS Chahal

3
Brand Connect

Garth Brooks Weight Loss Gummies Review - Trisha Yearwood Weight Loss Exposed Or Fake Scam Keto Luxe ACV Gummies?

4
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

5
Diaspora

Indian-American entrepreneur Tanya Bathija dies as cottage catches fire

6
Punjab

Charanjit Channi returns from abroad; expected to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra

7
Chandigarh

Punjab govt opens first sales centre for sand, gravel in Mohali

8
Amritsar

Armed men snatch Rs 18 lakh from cash van outside PNB branch in Amritsar

9
Haryana

‘Miraculous escape’ for Haryana minister Anil Vij after his Merc breaks down on KMP Expressway

10
Himachal

3-day winter session at Dharamsala postponed as Himachal CM tests covid positive

Don't Miss

View All
Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C
Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe gets Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2022
FIFA 2022

Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe gets Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2022

SpiceJet pilot’s in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of ‘Captain Cool’
Trending

SpiceJet pilot's in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of 'Captain Cool'

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Top News

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail, road traffic hit

Visibility drops to 0 in Bathinda and Amritsar; in Agra it i...

Haryana deputy chief minister Chautala escapes unhurt in road accident in dense fog

In dense fog, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala escapes unhurt in road accident

3 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in Shopian encounter

3 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in Shopian encounter

The encounter takes place at Munjh Marg village

60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Roughly 200 bodies are arriving each day at crematorium in C...

Allahabad High Court to hear plea against acquittal of minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in murder case

Allahabad High Court to hear plea against acquittal of minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in murder case

The case pertains to the murder of 24-year-old Prabhat Gupta...


Cities

View All

2 bank officials nabbed in forgery case

2 bank officials nabbed in forgery case

4 days on, police yet to trace kidnapped elderly man of Attari

Tree chopped off on Golden Avenue road

Commercialisation leads to traffic congestion

Mesh of wires too close for comfort in residential colonies

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

CHB allows internal changes in dwelling units by allottees

CHB allows internal changes in dwelling units by allottees

Con men in khaki strike twice, dupe two women of jewellery

Now, pay via QR code at PGI OPD counters

SSP’s post: Admn sends panel of three to MHA

4 years on, 259-bed trauma centre awaits completion

Mukherjee Nagar’s tea seller posing as IPS officer dupes over 50 people, held

Tea seller posing as IPS officer dupes over 50 people in Delhi, held

Traffic likely to be affected in parts of Delhi because of farmer body's protest

AIIMS-Delhi server attack case: Move to seek Interpol help on IP addresses of emails from China

Heroin worth Rs 1.5 cr seized, six nabbed

Delhi BJP headed for revamp

‘It is people’s fight now’: Unions, NGOs take out march for Latifpura residents

'It is people's fight now': Unions, NGOs take out march for Latifpura residents

Union minister meets demolition-hit

Delimitation survey of 80 wards, 13 villages complete

2 peddlers nabbed with 305-gm heroin

Allowances, incentives not doubled, ASHA workers threaten agitation

~34.47 cr for focal point roads

Rs 34.47 cr for focal point roads

Four nabbed, 90 mobiles recovered

70 gm of heroin seized from 2 snatchers: Cops

Dense fog, non-functional traffic lights lead to chaos

Follow waste mgmt rules or face action, hotel, banquet owners told

10 booked for carving out illegal colony at two villages

10 booked for carving out illegal colony at two villages

Spurt in accidents as fog engulfs city

BSNL pensioners seek revision of pensions

Police nab two peddlers with 3K banned tablets

Tribute paid to Mohd Rafi on 98th birth anniversary