Speed up civic works, GMDA tells officials

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 13

Sudhir Rajpal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, yesterday visited the site wherein the construction of 3.48 km of Master Dividing Road of Sector 77, 78-79A and 78-79 and other developmental work is in progress. He issued directives to expedite the balance work to provide optimum civic services to the nearby residents.

The officers submitted that 55% of the road construction work has been completed. The CEO directed that the road shall be made motorable from one side at the earliest and rest of the work be completed by the end of the next month.

CEO, GMDA, directed the Urban Environment Division to ensure that the agency with which MoU has been signed for developing the central median on these newly constructed roads must provide the specific plantation and landscaping. He also instructed that the earth filling in the central median be depressed to at least 200 mm so that rain water is retained within the central median during the monsoon.