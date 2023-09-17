Speeding BMW hits pole in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 16

A speeding BMW car hit an electricity pole on a road divider in Sector 29, Gurugram, on Friday evening. The vehicle was badly damaged and its occupants, said to be injured, left leaving the car on the spot. The police said they didn't receive any complaint.

The pole was seen lying in the middle of the road on the other side after the mishap. Eyewitnesses said that this incident happened around 4:30 pm on Friday evening.

The vehicle is said to be registered in the name of Saurabh Baweja, a resident of Sagarpur in Delhi. It is yet to be known who were in the car at that time.

Inspector Amit Kumar, SHO, said the police hadn't received any complaint about the accident.

