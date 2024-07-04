 Spell out steps to curb cybercrime via phone: High Court to Telecom Secretary : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Spell out steps to curb cybercrime via phone: High Court to Telecom Secretary

Spell out steps to curb cybercrime via phone: High Court to Telecom Secretary

Spell out steps to curb cybercrime via phone: High Court to Telecom Secretary


Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, July 3

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today said cybercrime was affecting people across nation, irrespective of religion, education, or class. Newspapers, magazines, YouTube channels and even the social media were brimming with the ordeals of countless innocent victims and these reports could not be brushed aside as “agendas”.

“Leaving uncovered milk in a cattery and threatening cats with a cage will only boil the people’s rage,” Justice Anoop Chitkara asserted, while asking the Union Telecommunications Secretary to deliberate on the issue before coming out with a report on steps and suggestions to “eliminate or at least limit the SIM and phone-based cyber-crimes”.

Urgently need a strategy

  • The HC has said the Union Telecommunications Secretary is required to address the escalating issue of fraudulent activities facilitated through pre-paid SIM cards and deceptive marketing companies
  • It also stressed the urgent need for a comprehensive strategy to curb such activities, including fraudulent authorisation of OTPs via voice using VPNs

Justice Chitkara made it clear that the Secretary was required to address the escalating issue of fraudulent activities facilitated through pre-paid SIM cards and deceptive marketing companies. The Bench also emphasised the urgent need for a comprehensive strategy to curb such activities, including fraudulent authorisation of OTPs via voice using VPNs.

The directions came just over a month after the high court called for a transformative change in telecommunication policy limiting the number of prepaid SIM cards to one per individual. The exceptional proposition was aimed to disconnect the society from the growing menace of cybercrime. Directions were also issued to the officer concerned in the Union Ministry of Telecommunication to file response on an affidavit.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing, Justice Chitkara asserted the government between the previous and the fresh date of hearing notified the Telecommunications Act of 2023. It came into force on June 26. As such, response was not required from the Union of India.

“Let the Secretary of Telecommunication, Government of India, deliberate on the issue of cybercrime that takes place by using pre-paid SIM cards and also by fraudulent marketing companies by using mobiles and landlines, fraudulent authorization of OTP through voice using VPN, etc.,” Justice Chitkara asserted. The secretary was also asked to submit his report to the Secretary, Home, Government of India, with a copy to the Union Cabinet Secretary “positively by July 31”.

The directions came on a petition by a Madhya Pradesh resident confined in Hisar Central Jail on allegations of facilitating cybercrime by activating and supplying SIM numbers to co-accused. The Bench was told that 35 SIM cards were issued in his name; 12 were still active. “Why does the Ministry of Telecommunication permit individuals, firms, or companies to acquire multiple prepaid SIM cards under their name? Given the Aadhaar Card is exclusively linked to a single SIM card for OTP generation, there seems to be no justification for the issuance of multiple prepaid SIM cards?” Justice Chitkara questioned

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#cyber crime #Social Media #Youtube


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, her husband transferred to Bengaluru

2
Punjab

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

3
Punjab

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP on July 5

4
Punjab

Jalandhar West bypoll: SAD... AAP... SAD — All in a day

5
Haryana

Faridabad RWAs unhappy with new stilt-plus-4 floor guidelines

6
Business

Amrut distilleries wins 'World's Best Whisky' title at 2024 International Spirits Challenge

7
India

Italian employer arrested for Punjabi farm labourer Satnam Singh’s death

8
Punjab

BJP Jalandhar candidate Sheetal Angural to face FIR for his misdeeds: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

9
India

Conspiracy or accident: CM Adityanath announces judicial inquiry into Hathras stampede, preacher says ready for probe

10
India

Hathras stampede: All about 'Bhole Baba' and his army of followers who stay away from press and social media

Don't Miss

View All
Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride
Punjab

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland
Himachal

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo
Trending

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer
J & K

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath
J & K

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath shrine

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign
Features

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Top News

Never valued Constitution: PM slams Congress for 2nd day

Never valued Constitution: PM slams Congress for 2nd day

Breaks silence on Manipur, says has history of ethnic clashe...

The Tribune exclusive: India to set up villages, boost infra near LAC in Arunachal

The Tribune exclusive: India to set up villages, boost infra near LAC in Arunachal

Hathras prelim probe report: Pushing by godman’s men led to stampede

Hathras prelim probe report: Pushing by godman’s men led to stampede

Amritpal gets 4-day parole, likely to be flown to Delhi for oath on July 5

Amritpal gets 4-day parole, likely to be flown to Delhi for oath on July 5

Kharge for law on fake godmen

Kharge for law on fake godmen


Cities

View All

Amritsar rural police nab drug peddler, seize 2.5 kg heroin

Amritsar rural police nab drug peddler, seize 2.5 kg heroin

BSF recovers drone along with two pistols and 40 rounds International Border in Amritsar

Stuck in Russian war zone, Amritsar youth desperate to return home

Theft at Aam Aadmi Clinic in Muradpur

Delay in release of salary grants for non-government colleges draws flak

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Chandigarh: Sector 26 mandi clings to single-use plastic despite eco drive by civic body

To curb mishaps, roundabouts to be built at 16 intersections in Mohali

Cops verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’

Rights panel takes suo motu action on Sukhna Choe report

Don’t use our struggle for personal gains, DCW members tell Maliwal

Don’t use our struggle for personal gains, DCW members tell Maliwal

Student outfits rally against ‘irregularities’ in NEET-UG

Rahul’s ‘Hindu’ remarks spark BJP protest

Crucial flood control meeting called off: Congress

Delhi Police arrest 3 in major robbery bust

Order enquiry into allegations by Sheetal Angural: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar to CM Bhagwant Mann

Order enquiry into allegations by Sheetal Angural: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar to CM Bhagwant Mann

Interstate gangs involved in smuggling of drugs busted

Jalandhar West bypoll: SAD... AAP... SAD — All in a day

Hectic activities on ahead of bypoll

Sunil Jakhar, Charanjit Channi ask Bhagwant Mann to reply on Sheetal Angural’s allegations

FIR registration dips as cops try to adapt to new criminal laws

FIR registration dips as Ludhiana cops try to adapt to new criminal laws

Dengue cases reach 25 in Ludhiana district

Complete pending works at international airport at Halwara in Ludhiana by July 31: DC

Ludhiana: Nepalese workers fill void left by UP, Bihar migrants

Ludhiana ASI booked for taking Rs 2.70 lakh bribe

Patiala DC launches project to tackle anaemia in girls at Rajpura

Patiala DC launches project to tackle anaemia in girls at Rajpura

Capacity building programme held

BJP leader’s son, Congress councillor booked for blackmail, extortion

Jail inmate booked for making extortion calls in MLA’s name

Madhopur underpass bone of contention for Railways, PWD