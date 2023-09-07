SPG Director Arun Sinha passes away

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 6

Arun Kumar Sinha, the Director of the Special Protection Group (SPG), died at Medanta Hospital today. Sinha, a 1987 batch Kerala cadre IPS Officer, was serving as the SPG chief since 2016 and was in charge of the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Ministers. He was recently given one-year extension in service.

The 61-year-old had been battling cancer for about a year and his health deteriorated over the past few months.

Condoling his death, the Indian Police Service (IPS) Association said, “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Arun Kumar Sinha, (IPS 1987 KL), Director, SPG. His unwavering commitment to duty and exemplary leadership will forever inspire us.”

Sinha had earlier served in various capacities in his cadre state, Kerala, and with the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Centre.

