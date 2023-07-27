 SPO stoned to death in Faridabad, 1 held : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • SPO stoned to death in Faridabad, 1 held

SPO stoned to death in Faridabad, 1 held

SPO stoned to death in Faridabad, 1 held

SPO Mohan Lal. File photo



Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 26

A 42-year-old special police officer (SPO) of Faridabad police was stoned to death in Surajkund area last night.

According to a complaint filed by constable Suresh Kumar of Faridabad police, he along with the SPO were on a night shift at the Surajkund roundabout.

“It was around 8.15 pm, when SPO Mohan Lal went to the police picket. After an hour later, a tea seller told me that the SPO was lying in a pool of blood. I rushed to the spot and saw him bleeding from his head. I informed my seniors and we rushed him to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead,” constable Singh said.

The nearby street vendors told police that an unknown man was roaming around with an interlock tile in his hand. It is possible that the same person attacked Mohan Lal. An FIR was registered against an unidentified man under Section (302) of the IPC on Wednesday.

“The accused, who was arrested within hours was identified as 24-year-old Santosh of Mitrol village in Palwal. The father of the accused works as a tailor. During the interrogation, Santosh confessed to the crime and said there was an argument with the SPO, following which he lost his cool and attacked him with a tile. We are still questioning him,” said Sube Singh, spokesman of Faridabad police.

Expressing condolences to the family of the deceased policeman, Vikas Arora, Police Commissioner, Faridabad, said SPO Mohanlal lost his life while on duty. The accused will be severely punished. The SPO’s family members will be given financial assistance.

According to the police, Mohan Lal was a resident of Ratti Khera village in Sirsa district and was a father of two. He was recruited as SPO with the Faridabad police in 2017.

#Faridabad #Gurugram

