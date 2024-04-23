Sporting twist to SVEEP programme in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, April 22

With a view to motivate residents to exercise their franchise and create awareness about health and fitness, Rohtak district administration is organising a slew of activities, including sports and athletics events, as part of systematic voters’ education and electoral participation (SVEEP), a flagship programme of the Election Commission of India.

A 20-20 cricket match was played between the administrative officials and media professionals under the SVEEP campaign on Sunday.

The team of the district administration, named DC XI, now plans to play cricket matches with the local chapters of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) as well as the Rotary Club.

A cycling event was recently organised, while a marathon event was also being planned.Awareness rallies, oath-taking ceremonies and rangoli contests were also being organised at educational institutions.

“The underlying idea behind the exercise is to create awareness among the voters regarding the crucial importance of their vote and ensure cent percent voting in the coming elections,” said Rohtak Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar.

The voter awareness activities are being continuously organised by the Education Department under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-Nodal Officer of SVEEP campaign Vaishali Singh. A voter awareness rally was organised under the aegis of Electoral Club at Sir Chhotu Ram Government Women’s College in Sampla on Monday. The girl students, who carried placards and raised slogans, gave out the message to the voters to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha general elections on May 25.

Nearly 250 girl students participated in the rally and made the residents aware about voting. College Principal Dr Santosh Hooda flagged off the rally.

