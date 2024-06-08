Sports Minister honours Major Bhanu

Tribune News Service

Yamuanagar, June 7

Major Bhanu Pratap was honoured by Kanwar Sanjay Singh Rana, Minister of Sports, Haryana, for securing the third position in the National Master Games held in Goa in February.

Rana warmly welcomed Major Bhanu and his coach, Gopal Singh Rana, extending his congratulations in a ceremony held in Chandigarh recently. The minister also praised Major Bhanu for his selection in the Master Games Federation Indian Basketball team, set to compete in the world championship in Taiwan in 2025.

Major Bhanu, who has been playing basketball for the past 15 years, has consistently brought laurels in various state and cluster-level tournaments.

Somesh Chauhan said his son Major Bhanu Pratap is currently serving the nation in the Eastern sector. Expressing his gratitude, Major Bhanu thanked the Sports and Forest Minister for the honour.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.