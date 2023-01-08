Sports portfolio taken away from Sandeep Singh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 7

Harayana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya has allocated the portfolio of Sports and Youth Affairs to CM Manohar Lal Khattar in addition to his existing portfolio with immediate effect. An official notification in this regard has been issued. As per the notification, Minister of State Sandeep Singh will cease to hold the portfolio of Sports and Youth Affairs. He still has the Printing and Stationery Department with him.

Sandeep Singh is accused of sexually abusing a junior athletics coach. The Chandigarh Police have registered an FIR in this regard. Singh had himself offered the Sports Department to the CM pending the outcome of the investigations against him, but a formal notification was awaited.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party’s youth wing today protested against Sandeep Singh and called for his ouster from the Council of Ministers. They tried to gherao his Sector 7 residence at Chandigar, but the police stopped them on the way.

Holding a press conference today, AAP leader Anurag Dhanda questioned why the CM didn’t remove Singh from the council of ministers and why the Chandigarh Police did not arrest him.

Govt’s effigy burnt