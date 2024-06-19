Sports varsity extends admission deadline

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, June 18

A meeting organised at the Sports University of Haryana, Rai, was attended by all principals of senior secondary schools along with PGTs of physical education, physical training instructors and other associated teachers.

Vice-Chancellor Ashok Kumar shared crucial information regarding the university, its courses, and the admission process for the upcoming academic year. He highlighted that several new courses were being introduced, which would significantly contribute to the holistic development of students. Additionally, with UGC approval, students would be able to participate in all-India inter-university competitions, further enhancing their opportunities and exposure.

During the meeting, it was also announced that the admission deadline had been extended to July 15.

The VC said, “The university boasts modern teaching facilities, experienced faculty, and an excellent team of sports coaches.” As it was a government university, it offered the most economical course fees, he added.

The detailed fee structure is available on the official website (www.suoh.ac.in). He urged all teachers to spread this information in their respective schools to ensure more students took advantage of the opportunity.

