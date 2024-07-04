Sports University of Haryana removed from UGC’s defaulter list, says VC

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, July 3

The Vice-Chancellor of the Sports University of Haryana, Ashok Kumar, on Wednesday said the institution had resolved recent administrative challenges and as a result, its name had been removed from the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) defaulter list.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the Vice-Chancellor said the inaugural academic session of the university began in September 2023 and it received affiliation from the UGC in April 2024.

As a new institution, certain administrative processes, including the appointment of the ombudsman (Lokpal), took longer than anticipated, he added.

The Vice-Chancellor said the university was temporarily included in the UGC’s defaulter due to this delay.

“Unfortunately, this situation was exploited by some individuals on social media and they misrepresented the facts in a bid to tarnish the reputation of Haryana’s first government sports university. We would like to clarify that these claims were unfounded and aimed solely at maligning the institution’s image,” he added.

“The appointment of the Lokpal has been finalised and the UGC has promptly updated its records to reflect this development. The Sports University of Haryana has been removed from the defaulter list, reaffirming our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of governance and transparency,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

He said the university remained dedicated to its vision of becoming a premier institution for sports education, providing the students with top-class facilities and opportunities.

