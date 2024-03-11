Spread info about policies, focus on 400+ target: Kailash Vijayvargiya to BJP workers

Ambala, March 10

BJP’s National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya today called upon the party workers to propagate the welfare policies of the Central and state governments and play a vital role in achieving the ambitious target of 400 plus seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Vijayvargiya was addressing a Karyakarta Sammelan of the Ambala Lok Sabha constituency at the new grain market in Ambala City. Party workers and leaders from Ambala, Yamunanagar and Panchkula districts attended the event.

While addressing the party workers, Vijayvargiya said, “BJP is a party with a difference, and we are like a family and not just a political group. We are lucky that we are seeing the country developing and seeing the prestige of the country growing in the world. The Modi government has solved many complex problems over the last 10 years and has given a corruption-free government.”

The BJP leader said, “The BJP works for the country and we are all fortunate that we have the opportunity to serve the nation as BJP workers. The PM fulfilled all the promises he made.”

Vijayvargiya appealed to the workers to work with responsibility, motivate people to vote in favour of the BJP by propagating government policies to the people, and play an important role in achieving the target of 400 plus.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Vijayvargiya said, “The Opposition and its leader are on the roads in the name of Bharat Jodo, while the party workers are saying ‘Congress Chhodo’. Hundreds of Congress workers are leaving Congress to join the BJP.”

Targeting INDIA bloc, the BJP leader said, “Why are INDIA bloc leaders, including the SP, and Congress silent on the Sandeshkhali incident in West Bengal? There are so many atrocities being committed against women there, and the opposition parties are silent.”

BJP state chief Nayab Singh Saini said, “Lotus is our candidate, and we have to work together to make our candidate win the election.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala #BJP #Lok Sabha