Spurious ghee factory unearthed, two arrested

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 1

The police, with the arrest of two persons, busted a factory manufacturing spurious ghee in Adarsh Nagar area today morning.

A senior police official said the accused have been identified as Dharmender and Mittersen, both residents of Ballabgarh. Acting on the tip-off, the raid was carried out by a crime branch team. Around 1,563 litre spurious desi ghee, 79 tins with 1,185 litre refined oil, four litre artificial flavour and empty cartons and packing material of brands like Milkfood, Patanjali, Amul, Mother Dairy, Paras, Madhusudhan, Krishna and Surya were seized from the factory godown.

The accused failed to produce any document or evidence related to their work and said they had been in this profitable business for the past five to six years. The samples of ghee and oil have been collected and sent for testing.

Earlier, the police and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Department had busted two units engaged in the manufacturing of spurious ghee and Maggi Masala on September 5.