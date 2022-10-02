Spurious ghee factory unearthed, two arrested

Faridabad, October 1
The police, with the arrest of two persons, busted a factory manufacturing spurious ghee in Adarsh Nagar area today morning.
A senior police official said the accused have been identified as Dharmender and Mittersen, both residents of Ballabgarh. Acting on the tip-off, the raid was carried out by a crime branch team. Around 1,563 litre spurious desi ghee, 79 tins with 1,185 litre refined oil, four litre artificial flavour and empty cartons and packing material of brands like Milkfood, Patanjali, Amul, Mother Dairy, Paras, Madhusudhan, Krishna and Surya were seized from the factory godown.
The accused failed to produce any document or evidence related to their work and said they had been in this profitable business for the past five to six years. The samples of ghee and oil have been collected and sent for testing.
Earlier, the police and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Department had busted two units engaged in the manufacturing of spurious ghee and Maggi Masala on September 5.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive
Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him
The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...