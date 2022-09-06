Spurious ghee, noodle units busted, 2 held

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, September 5

The Police Department and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have busted two units engaged in the manufacture of spurious ghee and Maggie masala.

The police arrested Atul Kumar (42) from IP Colony, who was caught red-handed preparing and packing ghee of various brands.

The spokesperson said 2,422 litres of ghee and 1,185 litres of refined oil was recovered from the unit. “The man had been arrested in a similar case last year and had a history of operating such a factory in the past,” the police said.

Meanwhile, the police arrested Lalit (40), a resident of Bamnikhera village in Palwal, for making fake Maggi masala from a house in Navin Nagar of Palla area in the city on Sunday night.

As many as 19,200 packets of Maggi and one bag of Maggi masala has been recovered from eh house.

#faridabad #palwal