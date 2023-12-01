Spurious liquor case: 4 accused taken to Yamunanagar on production warrant

Yamunanagar, November 30
A team of CIA-II of the Yamunanagar police on Thursday brought four accused, including Ankit, alias Mogli, who was allegedly running an illegal liquor manufacturing factory in Ambala district, on production warrant for interrogation in connection with the hooch tragedy, which claimed 18 lives in Yamunanagar district and two in Ambala district.
All four accused Ankit, alias Mogli of Ugala village of Ambala district, Praveen Rana of Muzaffarnagar district (Uttar Pradesh), Shekhar of Meerut district (Uttar Pradesh) and Saurabh Kumar of Saharanpur district (Uttar Pradesh) were brought from Ambala jail here.
Chamkaur Singh, police spokesman, said all four accused were produced in a Jagadhri court today.He added that the court remanded Ankit on four-day police remand. He further said the court remanded Praveen Rana, Shekhar and Saurabh on one-day police remand.
Sources said some of the accused revealed during the police remand that Mogli was allegedly running an illegal liquor manufacturing factory in Dhanaura village in Ambala district, which was unearthed by the Ambala police.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab announces Rs 11 per quintal hike of sugarcane SAP, CM Mann calls it 'shagun'
Cane growers will get Rs 391 per quintal, says Bhagwant Mann
Congress edge in Chhattisgarh, Telangana; BJP ahead in Rajasthan; close call in MP, Mizoram: Exit polls
Polling draws to a close | Counting of votes on Dec 3
Farm fires down by 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year: Environment ministry
The data showed Punjab had only four days in 2023 where fire...