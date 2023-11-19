Spurious liquor case: Factory used to prepare liquor demolished in Dhanaura

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 18

The Ambala police today demolished the factory in the fields of Dhanaura village, where spurious liquor was manufactured by Ankit, the prime accused, and his associates. As per information, the police reached the factory and carried out the demolition drive.

The police have already arrested 12 accused, including Ankit, his associates and raw material suppliers, in connection with the case. The factory belonged to Uttam, and Ankit had obtained it through Puneet. Both of them were arrested for preparing liquor under the garb of phenyle manufacturing. Police sources said the action to raze the illegal structure was taken with the help of the local administration.

