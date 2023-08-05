Sr Dy Mayor confined to his home by cops

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, August 4

Rohtak Senior Deputy Mayor Raj Kamal, alias Raju Sehgal, who owes allegiance to the ruling BJP, was confined to his house, while his associates were detained, cautioned and dispersed by the police on Friday. Lodging protest against the Nuh violence, certain organisations had decided to get the shops rented/leased to the members of a community vacated.

Following that, a group of Sehgal’s associates, including his personal assistant Rohit Sharma and a religious leader, were put under preventive detention by the police.

Rohtak DSP (Headquarters) Dr Ravinder Kumar said Sehgal’s personal assistant and other associates who were moving in a group were cautioned and dispersed as a preventive measure.

“The Senior Deputy Mayor was confined to his house for some time as a preventive measure. No case has been registered against him or his associates,” said the DSP.

Sehgal expressed surprise at his detention in his house by the police. “Two persons known to me had passed away and I had gone to condole their family members. When I returned home, a police team led by an SHO arrived. They made me switch off my mobile phone and told me that I was under house arrest. However, they did not tell me the reason for doing so. The police personnel stayed at my home for about four hours,” said Sehgal.

He maintained that he was discussing the matter with his supporters and would decide the further course of action after the discussions.

Meanwhile, traders at Kalanaur town in Rohtak district downed their shutters and recited the Hanuman Chalisa and Ram Stuti against Nuh violence on Friday.

