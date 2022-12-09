Sr Dy Mayor’s post with BJP, Dy Mayor’s with HJP in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 8

Continuing the bonhomie between the BJP and ex-Union Minister Venod Sharma-led Haryana Janchetna Party (HJP), both parties decided to settle with one post each in the polls to the Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Ambala Municipal Corporation here today.

Meena Dhingra, a member of Ward-8, of the BJP, the largest party with 10 members in the 20-member House, decided to settle with the post of Senior Deputy Mayor. Rajesh Mehta, a member of Ward-5, of the HJP with eight members got the post of Deputy Mayor. They were elected unanimously.

Dhingra said, “I thank the BJP high command for giving me this opportunity. We have been working for the people of Ambala and will continue to serve them.”

Mehta said, “The credit for the victory goes to Venod Sharma. We will accelerate the speed of development.”

Meanwhile, Congress members Mithun Verma and Megha Goyal boycotted the election and termed it a murder of democracy.

Verma said, “Though the BJP and the HJP fought against each other in the election, now they have joined hands. They have betrayed the voters. A proper election should have been conducted.”

Meanwhile, Vijay Choudhary Tony, who joined the BJP recently, remained absent. Rumors were rife that Tony could be given one of the posts, but there were apprehensions that it may cause resentment among BJP members.

BJP district chief Rajesh Batoura said Kartikeya Sharma (son of Mayor Shakti Rani Sharma and Venod Sharma) is the BJP-supported member in the Rajya Sabha and he held a meeting with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the state leadership decided that while the BJP will make its Senior Deputy Mayor, the HJP will make its Deputy Mayor in the house.

Meanwhile, after inducting two Independent members (Rubi Sauda and Vijay Choudhary) into the party fold, and taking the party’s tally in the House from eight to 10, Ambala city MLA Aseem Goel left for Gujarat, ahead of the important day in the city.

