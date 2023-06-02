Srivastava to head new Ashoka varsity centre

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, June 1

Ashoka University today announced the appointment of Dr Leena Srivastava as the Director and Head of the recently launched Ashoka Centre for a People-centric Energy Transition (ACPET).

The centre was established in March this year with a vision to support of the economic growth, energy security and net-zero targets of India and the global south. In its debut project, the centre is working on a draft integrated energy policy for India.

Commenting on her appointment, Srivastava said, “The progress on the implementation of impactful, ambitious and sustainable energy interventions for climate action has been limited largely due to the challenges of overcoming soloed approaches to energy transitions. The conception of the ACPET is a result of that vision, and I am privileged to lead the institution.” She added, “I am hopeful that it will play a critical role in creating a roadmap to impactful collaborations in this space.”

“I welcome Dr Srivastava in her new role as the Director and Head of ACPET. The centre will greatly benefit from her leadership, expertise and decades of experience, especially the stellar body of work that she brings from her stints at various national and multilateral institutions,” said Ashoka University Vice-Chancellor Somak Raychaudhury.