SS Deswal takes charge as first Vice Chancellor of Sports University

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, December 28

SS Deswal took charge as the first Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Sports University of Haryana on Wednesday.

While talking to The Tribune, Deswal said, “Haryana is the most progressive state in the field of sports activities, which is a motivation for every child.”

“Our priority is to develop all kinds of infrastructure of all disciplines of the sports to facilitate sportspersons in the state on around 200 acres available at the MNSS, Rai, here ,” he said.

“We will create departments for every discipline to prepare professionals, including expert coaches, refries, physiotherapists and sports journalists in the university,” Deswal asserted.

As per sources, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced plans to establish the state’s first sports university at Motilal Nehru Sports School (MNSS), Rai, when the BJP formed government for the first time in 2016 in the state.

SS Deswal, a resident of Atawala village of Panipat district, retired from the post of Director General of Police (DGP), Indo-Tibetan Border Police, in 2021. He also served as Director General, National Security Guards.

Pankaj Nain, Director, Sports and Youth Affairs, said, “Our players are good but we are lagging behind in sports sciences including nutrition, psychology and medicines. Now, these courses will be run at the university.”

“We will collaborate with the university for our players so that they can enhance their performance,” he added.