Stabbing case: Egyptian woman sent to 14-day judicial remand

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 16

An Egyptian woman was nabbed by the police yesterday for creating ruckus and stabbing a cab driver at Rajiv Chowk. She was sent to judicial custody today.

According to the police the accused woman was identified as 34-year- old Rihana, alias Noor Ali, an Egypt national, who came to Delhi around 15 days ago. “She could not produce any passport and visa. So, it’s not clear yet on which visa she came to India,” said the police.

The police with the help of a translator questioned the woman, but failed to find the reason behind her attack on the cab driver. She was produced in a city court today, which sent het to 14 days judicial custody. Following complaint of the injured cab driver, Raghu Raj of Mahipalpur in Delhi, an FIR was registered against woman. A video of the incident had also gone viral in which the accused was seen punching woman cop. “A probe is on,” said Inspector Ved Prakash, SHO, Civil Lines police station. —