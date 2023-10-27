Staff crunch leaves ICU ward redundant at Faridabad hospital

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, October 26

Owing to the lack of functional ICU facilities at the Badshah Khan Civil Hospital here, almost all the critical patients have to be referred to Delhi or other private hospitals.

Set up in 1951, it is one of the largest government hospitals in the state that reportedly receives an average of 2,200 OPD patients daily. An ICU ward was set up here several years ago. However, the lack of required infrastructure and Health Department’s failure to post doctors and other staff has made the 18-bed ward redundant.

Nearly 30 vacant posts A staff of 25 to 30 professionals, including at least one intensivist (a specially trained doctor), four medical officers, 16 staff nurses, two to three operation theatre assistants and sanitation workers, who are available round the clock, are required to run the ICU facility.

A hospital employee said while 39 ventilators were provided for the ICU ward located on the second floor of the building, its working has been hit due to staff shortage. The employee added that every month, hundreds of patients who arrive at the hospital in a critical condition are referred to AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

A staff of around 25 to 30 professionals, including at least one intensivist (a specially trained doctor), four medical officers, 16 staff nurses, two to three operation theatre assistants and sanitation workers, who are available round the clock are required to run the ICU facility.

“As a majority of patients at the hospital are poor or middle class, referrals cause them and their attendants immense inconvenience. Besides, shifting them in a critical state also increases the risk to their lives,’’ said social activist Satish Chopra.

A local resident, Varun Sheokand, said while many patients succumb to their injuries or illness on their way to other hospitals, many families are unable to pay hefty treatment costs at private hospitals.

Principal Medical Officer Dr Savita Yadav said the issue had been raised with the higher authorities and they were waiting for the deployment of staff for the ICU ward.

#Faridabad