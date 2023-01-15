Staff of aided colleges await enhanced new pension scheme contribution

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, January 14

Resentment prevails among teaching and non-teaching employees of 97 government-aided private colleges across the state as they are deprived of enhanced share of monthly contribution under the new pension scheme (NPS) from the employer even after a year. Despite their best efforts to get the state government’s order executed in this respect, they failed receive the NPS benefit.

“Around 1,400 teaching and non-teaching employees of 97 govt-aided private colleges, who were appointed after January 1, 2006, were placed under the new pension scheme by the Director-General (Higher Education) on June 15, 2016. Under the NPS, the share of monthly contribution of employee and employer was 10 per cent each at that time. The rate of contribution was revised in January last year and the employer’s contribution was raised to 14 per cent with no change in the employee’s share,” said Dayanand Malik, president, Haryana Government-aided College Teachers’ Association.

He maintained that the difference of 4 per cent in the contribution ranged between Rs 3,190 and Rs 7,920 per month in terms of teachers (from assistant professors to college principal), while the amount was between Rs 310 and Rs 400 per month in case of non-teaching employees (from peon to head clerk). It was a legal right of employees, but they were being deprived of it, he claimed.

“We have called on the Education Minister and Director-General (Higher Education) several times to get the orders implemented, but no one is paying any heed. Moreover, it is astonishing that the order has already been executed at government colleges and universities, but the government is discriminating with the employees of aided-colleges,” Malik added.

Rajeev Ratan, Director-General (Higher Education), could not be contacted for his comment.