Staff shortage at Food Safety Dept hits sample collection in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 23

The Food Safety Department here has been crippled due to staff shortage. It is reported that only half of the sanctioned posts have been filled, resulting in adverse impact on the checking of food items.

The district has two sanctioned post of Food Safety Officers (FSOs), who are required to have a support staff of three to four employees. However, there is only one Food Safety Officer, who is assisted by three employees — two clerks and a data entry operator — to look after the collection of food samples in the entire district.

Besides, the officer in-charge is overburdened with the additional charge of the neighbouring Palwal district. The FSO’s post in Palwal has been lying vacant for about two months, sources said.

Sources in the department alleged that the shortage of staff was adversely affecting the collection of samples of suspected food items and the department’s efforts to ensure the compliance of food safety norms. They added that the pace of sampling in the designated areas was yet to match the requirements.

“Though the authorities need to collect samples on an almost daily basis, it is only done in and around festive seasons despite a rise in the incidence and complaints regarding the sale of spurious and adulterated items,” said Varun Sheokand, a local resident. Last year, he had filed a petition in the High Court regarding adulteration in milk products like paneer.

Consumers allege that the collection of samples just ahead of festivals was useless as food items are already sold and consumed by the time the report of samples is made available. The department should provide mobile laboratories to ensure the testing of the samples on the spot to curb adulteration, asserted Sheokand.

The Haryana Government had introduced the Food, Safety and Standards Act-2006 in 2011. It had made the registration and licensing of food items compulsory. The Act provides penalty and jail term for the production and sale of spurious food items and also authorise the department to issue challans against violations regarding registration or licence. Any violation could invite a penalty of up to Rs 5 lakh and imprisonment up to six months, it is stated.

Admitting shortage of staff, Faridabad FSO Dr Sachin Sharma said the department had lifted around 25 samples of food items this month as part of its ongoing drive. He, however, added that many of the complaints received by his office had been fake or fictitious.

Lone FSO also has addl charge of Palwal

Faridabad district has two sanctioned post of Food Safety Officers (FSOs), who are required to have a support staff of three to four employees.

However, there is only one Food Safety Officer, who is assisted by three employees — two clerks and a data entry operator, to look after the collection of food samples in the entire district.

Besides, the officer in-charge is overburdened with the work of the neighbouring Palwal district, given as an additional charge.

The FSO’s post in Palwal has been vacant for about two months.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad