Stage set for HSGMC poll early next year

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 19

The stage is finally set for the first-ever elections to the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), a statutory body mandated to manage, supervise and take over assets of 52 gurdwaras in the state, early next year.

Gurdwara Election Commissioner Justice HS Bhalla has set the ball rolling for the preparation of electoral rolls by notifying a timeline. January 8, 2024, has been fixed as the date for the final publication of the electoral rolls.

According to the notification, the timeline for the preparation of draft electoral rolls (Hindi) will be from November 17 to November 25. The time frame for the conversion of electoral rolls into Punjabi will be from November 27 to December 5.

The publication of the draft electoral rolls for inviting claims and objection will be December 9, while the last date for filing claims and objections will be December 25.

Meanwhile, the last date for the disposal of claims and objections by the Returning Officer will be January 3, 2024. January 5, 2024, will be the date for the conversion of new additions into Punjabi.

Recently, the commission created 40 wards after the delimitation process. Thirty election symbols for allotment to the candidates have already been notified.

In December 2022, the Haryana Government constituted the 38-member ad hoc committee to manage, supervise and take over all assets of 52 gurdwaras in the state, including movable and immovable properties.

In September last year, the Supreme Court upheld the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014, bringing all gurdwaras under the control of the HSGMC.

Publication of final poll rolls on Jan 8

November 17-25: Preparation of electoral rolls (Hindi)

Nov 27-Dec 5: Conversion of electoral rolls into Punjabi

December 9: Publication of draft electoral rolls

December 25: Last date for filing claims/objections

January 3, 2024: Last date for disposal of claims/objections

January 8, 2024: Final publication of electoral rolls

#Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee HSGMC #Sikhs